Drum of Death in Ludhiana: Rope-Tied, Decomposed Body Found Stuffed Inside New Blue Barrel

A fresh wave of shock spread across Ludhiana after a dead body was discovered hidden in a blue drum in the Sherpur area. The incident has drawn comparisons to a similar case reported a few months ago in Meerut, where a woman and her lover murdered her husband and hid the body in a blue drum. In the latest case, locals alerted the police after they noticed a foul smell emanating from a drum. Upon reaching the spot and investigating, the police found a dead body concealed in a plastic bag inside the drum.

The deceased’s feet and neck were tied with a rope, pointing towards a possible murder. Police officer Kulwant Kaur stated that based on the condition of the face, the victim could have been a traveler. The body, which was in a decomposed state, has been sent to the civil hospital's mortuary for post-mortem. No identification marks were found, but police believe the death occurred a few days ago. The exact cause of death will be confirmed after forensic analysis. For now, police are treating it as a case of planned and deliberate homicide.

A critical clue in the case is the blue drum itself, which appeared to be brand new. Police suspect it may have been purchased specifically to hide the body, indicating premeditated intent. Investigators have compiled a list of 42 companies in Ludhiana that manufacture such drums and have begun questioning them. Authorities hope the origin of the drum will lead them to those involved in the murder. Police are also trying to trace the vehicle or person who may have transported the drum to the spot where it was abandoned.

To aid the investigation, police are now scanning CCTV footage from within a five-kilometer radius of the crime scene. Surveillance from nearby railway stations, bus stands, and various key city points is being reviewed to track suspicious movement. Authorities are also cross-verifying visuals to detect if someone dumped the drum or behaved suspiciously in public areas. The case has created panic in the region, and residents are eagerly awaiting further updates. Police have appealed to the public to come forward with any information that might help solve this chilling mystery.