Drunk patient attacks doctor at Kerala hospital, arrested

Kochi (Kerala) [India], May 16 : Almost a week after a woman doctor was stabbed to death by a patient in Kerala, another patient attacked a house surgeon at the Ernakulam Medical College in the State, police said on Tuesday adding that the assailant has been arrested.

The second attack took place on Monday by a person identified as Doyal, a resident of Vattekunnu who had reached the hospital for treatment of injuries sustained in an accident.

"The incident happened at 10:50 pm last night (May 15). Dr Irfan Khan, the house surgeon, was attacked. Doyal had come to the medical college for treatment after being injured in an accident," P R Santhosh, Circle Inspector of Police said.

"On getting information, more policemen reached the spot. He was then forced into a police jeep and taken to the police station," he added.

Dr Irfan who was attacked said, "I was on duty as a house surgeon at that time. The patient was drunk and was rude to us without any provocation after which he slapped me and threatened to kill me while I was treating him, police said.

"Immediately after the incident, I complained to my superiors. They filed a case with the police," Dr Irfan said.

The accused has been booked under non-bailable sections of the Hospital Protection Act.

Earlier, a doctor on duty was murdered when a 42-year-old patient she was treating stabbed her with surgical scissors at the Kottarakkara taluk hospital where he was brought by police for treatment

The 23-year-old doctor Vandana was shifted to KIMS hospital in Thiruvananthapuram where she succumbed to her injuries. Kerala's Kottarakkara magistrate court on Wednesday remanded accused G Sandeep for 14 days in the house surgeon Dr Vandana Das murder case.

