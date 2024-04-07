Dry Day in Delhi: Liquor Shops To Remain Close From April to June For Festivals and Lok Sabha Polls

Delhi Government has released a list of dry days for religious festivals and Lok Sabha polls from April to June 2024. Traditionally, the Delhi government issues a roster of dry days every three months. Apart from the five dry days for festivals, the order also specifies the timing and dates for dry days from May to June 2024, coinciding with the country’s phase-wise general elections.

April 2024 will witness three dry days, including Id-ul-Fitr on April 11, Ram Navami on April 17, and Mahavir Jayanti on April 21. These three occasions will observe a ban on alcohol consumption and sale.

In May, there will be one dry day observed on Buddh Purnima, falling on May 23. This dry day precedes the sixth phase of Lok Sabha elections scheduled for May 25, ensuring a sober environment during the voting process.Moving into June, the only dry day will be observed on June 17, coinciding with Id-ul-Zuha (Bakrid).

Ahead of the conclusion of voting, dry days will be enforced 48 hours prior, starting from 6 pm on May 23 until 6 pm on May 25. Additionally, a full dry day will be implemented on June 4, 2024, the counting day of the Lok Sabha elections.

Furthermore, before the conclusion of polling, dry days will be in effect for 48 hours starting from 6 pm on April 24 until 6 pm on April 26. This measure applies to polling days within a 100-meter radius of Delhi’s borders with Baghpat, Ghaziabad, and Gautam Budh Nagar districts of Uttar Pradesh.