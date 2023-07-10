Due to waterlogging in NCLT building, Tribunal to hear matters in virtual mode only

New Delhi [India], July 10 : On Monday, the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) decided to hear the cases via virtual mode and not in physical mode due to waterlogging in the building.

Notice issued in this regard stated, "In view of the torrential rains, the National Company Law Tribunal Building is waterlogged and is being inspected by CPWD for Civil and Electric faults. Members of the Bar and litigants are requested not to come for physical hearing."

The notice issued by Joint Registrar further stated, "No adverse order be passed".

The Bench shall attend to the matters through Virtual Hearing mode.

Torrential rain in the national capital over the last few days has also started to affect the functioning of the Delhi High Court. Due to leakage, three courtrooms have been shifted to another room.

However, the chief justice of the Delhi High Court has agreed that no adverse order shall be passed if any lawyer is not able to appear before the court on Monday.

The Chief Justice of Delhi High Court on request of the Delhi High Court Bar Association (DHCBA) has agreed that no adverse orders shall be passed in case the lawyers are unable to present themselves before Court on July 10, 2023.

Meanwhile, considering the requests on behalf of the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) and the Supreme Court Advocates on Record Association (SCAORA), on account of torrential rains, the CJI will personally mention to Honourable Judges about no adverse orders being passed, in the absence of any advocate on 10 July 2023.

Chief Justice of India further conveyed sincere wishes on behalf of himself and his colleagues that all the members of the Bar, interns, clerks, staff and families continue to be safe, added the message from the Secretary General of the Supreme Court of India.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor