During Covid, no hike in taxes was PM Modi's clear message: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

New Delhi, May 1 Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday took to X to inform that the Goods and Services (GST) collections have crossed Rs 2 lakh crore benchmark for the year, on the back of strong momentum in the economy.

This year, the GST collection stands at about 12.4 per cent higher than last year.

In April 2023, GST collection was 1.87 lakh crore, while this April, it reached a record high of Rs 2.10 lakh crore.

Meanwhile, the social media is abuzz with a video of Nirmala Sitharaman, where she recalls Prime Minister Narendra Modi's exemplary leadership during the Covid-19 pandemic and also his clear no to tax hikes during the period.

The Finance Minister, in a video shared by 'Modi Story', a popular X handle, recollected series of steps taken by PM Modi in fighting the pandemic and keeping up the morale of citizens.

She said that there were two-things which she clearly remembers, till today.

"You will not take money from people to attend to Covid needs -- was the clear instruction from Prime Minister," the Finance Minister revealed.

"When Covid was setting in, there were five mini-budgets. If you put it together, it would have been equivalent to one full budget. The readiness and alacrity, the speed with he would sit with you and work out things, because that time demanded like that. You had to come up with relief measures, reassuring words, schemes that were necessary for people," Nirmala Sitharaman said.

"PM Modi said that even if we were short of money, we will never raise taxes to meet Covid expenses. We did not have much resources to spend on so many things. We were wondering about raising the taxes but PM was clear that there shall be no hike in taxes," she said.

The Finance Minister said that the second major step was focus on giving relief to people.

Under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana, money was credited into people's accounts.

"Thirdly, PM Modi made all the ministers sit and talk to the district collectors everyday. This ensured the delivery of PPE kits, masks and oxygen generators. If hospitals did not have it, it would be up to us to get it from wherever and then pass it on to them," she said, recalling the Central government's vigorous fight against the pandemic.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor