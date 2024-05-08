Earthquake in Arunachal Pradesh: Quake of Magnitude of 3.1 on Richter Scale Hits Lower Subansiri

On Wednesday at 4:55 am, the National Centre for Seismology reported that Lower Subansiri, Arunachal Pradesh, experienced an earthquake ...

On Wednesday at 4:55 am, the National Centre for Seismology reported that Lower Subansiri, Arunachal Pradesh, experienced an earthquake registering a magnitude of 3.1 on the Richter Scale.

"EQ of M: 3.1, On: 08/05/2024 04:55:37 IST, Lat: 27.59 N, Long: 93.91 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Lower Subansiri, Arunachal Pradesh," National Centre for Seismology posted on X.

On May 2 a magnitude 4.0 earthquake rocked Taiwan at 15:51 pm (local time) on Thursday, according to the Central Weather Administration (CWA).

The CWA said its epicentre was 10.2 km south-southwest of Taitung County Hall, with a shallow focal depth of 26.8 km. Recently, another earthquake of magnitude 6.1 on the Richter jolted Taiwan on April 23, according to National Centre for Seismology (NCS) data.

