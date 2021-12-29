Earthquake measuring 4.4 on richter scale hits Bikaner in Rajasthan

An earthquake measuring 4.4 on the Richter scale hit Rajasthan's Bikaner on Wednesday, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) informed.

According to NCS, the tremors of the earthquake had a depth of 25 kilometres and occurred at around 10:25 am.

"Earthquake of Magnitude: 4.4, Occurred on 29-12-2021, 10:25:21 IST, Lat: 29.77 & Long: 70.02, Depth: 25 Km, Location: 374km WNW of Bikaner, Rajasthan, India," NCS said in a tweet.

( With inputs from ANI )

