Earthquake measuring 4.4 on richter scale hits Bikaner in Rajasthan
By ANI | Published: December 29, 2021 01:15 PM2021-12-29T13:15:48+5:302021-12-29T13:25:02+5:30
An earthquake measuring 4.4 on the Richter scale hit Rajasthan's Bikaner on Wednesday, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) informed.
According to NCS, the tremors of the earthquake had a depth of 25 kilometres and occurred at around 10:25 am.
"Earthquake of Magnitude: 4.4, Occurred on 29-12-2021, 10:25:21 IST, Lat: 29.77 & Long: 70.02, Depth: 25 Km, Location: 374km WNW of Bikaner, Rajasthan, India," NCS said in a tweet.
( With inputs from ANI )
