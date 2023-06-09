Earthquake of 3.7 magnitude hits Assam's Tezpur

By ANI | Published: June 9, 2023 11:11 AM 2023-06-09T11:11:15+5:30 2023-06-09T11:15:02+5:30

Tezpur (Assam) [India] June 9 : An earthquake of 3.7 magnitude hit Assam's Tezpur at 10:05 am on Friday.

Tezpur (Assam) [India] June 9 : An earthquake of 3.7 magnitude hit Assam's Tezpur at 10:05 am on Friday.

According to the National Center for Seismology (NCS), the earthquake's epicentre was 39 km west of Tezpur and it occurred at a depth of 10 km.

No casualties or damage to property have been reported yet.

