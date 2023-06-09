Earthquake of 3.7 magnitude hits Assam's Tezpur

Tezpur (Assam) [India] June 9 : An earthquake of 3.7 magnitude hit Assam's Tezpur at 10:05 am on Friday.

According to the National Center for Seismology (NCS), the earthquake's epicentre was 39 km west of Tezpur and it occurred at a depth of 10 km.

Earthquake of Magnitude:3.7, Occurred on 09-06-2023, 10:05:59 IST, Lat: 26.60 & Long: 92.40, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: 39km W of Tezpur, Assam, India for more information Download the BhooKamp App https://t.co/ysfz5LinFD@Indiametdept @ndmaindia @KirenRijiju @Dr_Mishra1966 pic.twitter.com/EknAhBziW3— National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) June 9, 2023

No casualties or damage to property have been reported yet.

