Earthquake of magnitude 3.3 hits Manipur's Ukhrul

Ukhrul (Manipur) [India], July 8 : An earthquake of magnitude 3.3 struck Manipur, near Ukhrul district, in the wee hours of Saturday, the National Center for Seismology informed.

The tremors were felt around 12.14 am and the quake's depth was at 70 kms.

"Earthquake of Magnitude 3.3, Occurred on 08-07-2023, 00:14:10 IST, Latitude 24.90 and Longitude 94.35, Depth: 70 Km, Location: 13km WSW of Ukhrul, Manipur," read a tweet on the official handle of the National Center for Seismology.

Further details are awaited.

Earlier, on Tuesday, an earthquake of magnitude 4.4 on the Richter scale struck Arunachal Pradesh's Changlang.

The National Center for Seismology revealed that the quake was recorded around 12.55 in the afternoon at Changlang, at a depth of 61 kms.

