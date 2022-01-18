Earthquake of magnitude 4.3 hits Mizoram's Ngopa

An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 on the richer scale struck in Mozoram's Ngopa, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) said on Tuesday.

According to NCS, the tremors of the earthquake had a depth of 15 km and occurred at 7:52 am at 46 km east-northeast of Ngopa.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.3, Occurred on 18-01-2022, 07:52:14 IST, Lat: 24.07 & Long: 93.62, Depth: 15 Km, Location: 46km ENE of Ngopa, Mizoram," NCS said.

Earlier today, an earthquake of magnitude 4.9 on the richer scale jolted Basar in Arunachal Pradesh.

( With inputs from ANI )

