Earthquake of magnitude 4.3 hits Mizoram's Ngopa
By ANI | Published: January 18, 2022 08:31 AM2022-01-18T08:31:43+5:302022-01-18T08:40:07+5:30
An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 on the richer scale struck in Mozoram's Ngopa, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) said on Tuesday.
According to NCS, the tremors of the earthquake had a depth of 15 km and occurred at 7:52 am at 46 km east-northeast of Ngopa.
"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.3, Occurred on 18-01-2022, 07:52:14 IST, Lat: 24.07 & Long: 93.62, Depth: 15 Km, Location: 46km ENE of Ngopa, Mizoram," NCS said.
Earlier today, an earthquake of magnitude 4.9 on the richer scale jolted Basar in Arunachal Pradesh.
