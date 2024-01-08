EaseMyTrip Suspends All Maldives Flight Bookings Amid Row Over Anti-PM Modi Posts

In response to derogatory remarks made by Maldives ministers against India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Nishant Pitti, the co-founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of EaseMyTrip, has decided to suspend all flight bookings to the Maldives.

Standing in support of India, Nishant Pitti took to social media X, stating, "In solidarity with our nation, @EaseMyTrip has suspended all Maldives flight bookings." Online travel solutions provider EaseMyTrip began the visit Lakshadweep campaign by #ChaloLakshadweep.

In the midst of a growing tension between India and the Maldives, the hashtag #BoycottMaldives gained momentum on social media, with Indian tourists canceling their planned trips to the island nation.

The controversy unfolded as Maldivian politicians made disparaging remarks about Prime Minister Narendra Modi and mocked his visit to Lakshadweep, depicting it as merely a tourist destination for Indians. Earlier in the day, the Indian Association of Tour Operators anticipated that the boycott movement would become more evident in the next 20-25 days.

Numerous Indians on social media are asserting that they have canceled their scheduled vacations to the island nation amid the escalating tensions and the #BoycottMaldives movement gaining momentum. Suddenly, there has been no inquiry on Maldives. There are sudden drops. Those who have made payments will not cancel them. We are expecting that people will not book trips to the Maldives, Rajiv Mehra, president of the Indian Association of Tour Operators, said.

The Maldives holds significant popularity among Indian tourists as a favored destination. Until December 2023, Indian tourists constituted the highest number of visitors to the Maldives, as indicated by data from the country's tourism ministry.

Mariyam Shiuna, Malsha Shareef, and Mahzoom Majid were suspended over their remarks against PM Modi, which triggered a massive backlash. Shiuna made derogatory remarks against PM Modi on social media platform X. The post by Shiuna, which has now been deleted, featured images of PM Modi from his recent visit to Lakshadweep. Following their remarks, the Maldives government suspended three ministers over their derogatory remarks against PM Modi.