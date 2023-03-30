Eatery owner arrested for selling illegal firearms in Delhi

New Delhi, March 30 The Crime Branch of Delhi Police has arrested a 41-year-old man for supplying illegal weapons to criminals in the national Capital, an official said on Thursday.

Police said that they have also recovered five country-made pistols along with eight bullets from the possession of the accused identified as Mohd Sageer, a resident of Old Seelampur.

Sageer runs an eatery (dhaba) in the area of Old Seelampur, Delhi.

The Special Commissioner of Police (Crime) Ravindra Singh Yadav said that specific input was received regarding Sageer indulging in supplying weapons.

"A raid was conducted in the area of Old Seelampur and Sageer was arrested while he was planning to sell the illegal firearms and ammunition," said the Special CP.

On interrogation, it was revealed that Sageer used to obtain illegal firearms from one Mohd. Amir, who used to buy the firearms from Khurja, Uttar Pradesh.

"Sageer used to procure illegal firearms for Rs 5000 each and further sold them for Rs 10,000 to unknown. Further, it emerged that Amir was connected with one Prem Singh in Khurja, Uttar Pradesh," said the official.

"Uttar Pradesh Police had arrested Prem Singh and sealed the illegal factory of manufacturing the illegal firearms near Bulandshahr," said the official.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor