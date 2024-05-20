Ebrahim Raisi Dies: PM Narendra Modi Reacts to Iran President’s Death, Says ‘Deeply Saddened and Shocked’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, May 20 expressed grief over the death of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, the foreign minister, and other high-ranking officials, saying 'Deeply saddened and shocked' by the tragic demise.

By expressing shock at the demise of the Iranian leader, the Prime Minister said his contribution to strengthening ties between the two nations will always be remembered.

"Deeply saddened and shocked by the tragic demise of Dr. Seyed Ebrahim Raisi, President of the Islamic Republic of Iran. His contribution to strengthening India-Iran bilateral relationship will always be remembered. My heartfelt condolences to his family and the people of Iran," PM Modi tweeted on X (formerly Twitter).

India Stands With Iran, Says PM Modi

Iranian TV on Monday has officially announced the death of Iran President Ebrahim Raisi and his companions. The delegation includes the Iranian Foreign Minister, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian. The announcement comes over 16 hours after the IRGC reported they had lost contact with the helicopter carrying the officials.

The Names of those who died along with President Raisi in helicopter crash were, Ayatollah Seyyed Ebrahim Rais al-Sadati, Ayatollah Seyyed Muhammad Ali Al-Hashem, Dr. Hossein Amirabdollahian, Dr. Malik Rahmati, Sardar Seyed Mehdi Mousavi, An Ansar al-Mahdi Corps (identity unknown), Pilot (unknown identity), The pilot's help, unknown identity) and Kruchev (unknown identity)

Iran Vice President Muhammad Mukhbar set to take over as President after death of Raisi. However, this is pending the approval of the Supreme Leader following the death of Ebrahim Raisi in a helicopter crash, with the constitution stipulating a new president must be elected within 50 days.

EAM Jaishankar recalled many meetings with the Raisi, most recently in January. "Our condolences to their families. We stand with the people of Iran at time of this tragedy," he said.