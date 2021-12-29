EC reviews UP poll preparedness with officials in Lucknow

A delegation of the Election Commission of India led by Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra held a review meeting on Wednesday with the state's senior officials in Lucknow to asses the 2022 Uttar Pradesh assembly poll preparedness.

The Chief Secretary, District Magistrates, Police Commissioners, Deputy Inspector General of Police officers, Additional Chief Secretary (Home), Additional Chief Secretary (Law and Order), among other officials were present in the meeting.

The Election Commission delegation is on a three-day visit to poll bound Uttar Pradesh.

The Assembly elections in the state are scheduled for next year.

In the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, the Bharatiya Janata Party bagged 312 seats out of the 403-seat Uttar Pradesh Assembly while Samajwadi Party (SP) bagged 47 seats, Bahujan Samajwadi Party (BSP) won 19 and Congress could manage to win only seven seats. The rest of the seats were bagged by other candidates.

( With inputs from ANI )

