ECI To Announce Bihar Assembly Elections Dates Today at 4 PM

The dates for the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 may be announced today (October 6). The Election Commission of India (ECI) will hold a press conference at 4 pm. According to reports commission is preparing to conduct the elections in two phases. The first phase is likely to be held soon after Chhath Puja, between October 27and 28.

The three-member team of the Election Commission returned to Delhi on Sunday after completing a two-day review visit to Bihar. According to sources, this time the proposal is to conduct the elections in two phases instead of three, keeping in mind the return of migrant Biharis after Chhath Puja. Including the northern and central districts in the first phase after Chhath is expected to increase voter turnout.

Earlier on Sunday, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar announced during a press conference that the Election Commission will introduce 17 new initiatives in the upcoming Bihar Assembly Elections. Some of these initiatives relate to the period before voting, some during the voting process, and others after its completion. Kumar stated that, for the first time, webcasting facilities will be implemented at 100% of polling stations. Elections for the 243-member assembly will be held on November 22, before the completion of the current term.

“The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) has purified Bihar’s electoral rolls for the first time in 22 years. Several new measures are being introduced for the state assembly elections, and these will be replicated across the country in the coming days. The purification of electoral rolls will soon be undertaken nationwide,” the CEC said in Patna after a two-day review of Bihar’s election preparations.

Kumar further explained that the 17 new initiatives include a new Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) to ensure that voter identity cards are issued within 15 days of registration. In addition, mobile phone deposit facilities will be provided at all polling stations.

Defending the SIR process, Kumar said, “Conducting an SIR is both legal and mandatory under the Representation of the People Act.” He clarified that voters can still add their names to the rolls and that anyone with complaints regarding the addition or deletion of names through the SIR process can appeal to the District Magistrate. Names may be added or removed up to 10 days before the nomination process begins.

Key Changes Introduced:

EVMs will display colour photographs of candidates for better identification.

The serial number on ballot papers will be larger than before.

The voter slip issued to voters will be printed in capital letters.

Booth Level Officers (BLOs) will receive photo ID cards.

Each polling booth will accommodate a maximum of 1,200 voters.

The entire voting process will be live-streamed (webcast) at all polling stations across Bihar.

All 90,000 polling booths will have mobile phone facilities.

Postal ballots will be counted before the last two rounds of EVM counting.

Complete voting information will be made available once the election concludes.