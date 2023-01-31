Economic survey 2023: Agriculture sector remains buoyant

Economic Survey 2022-23 says that India’s agriculture sector has been witnessing robust growth with an average annual growth rate of 4.6$ over the last six years.

The Survey attributes the sector’s growth and buoyancy to the measures taken by the government to augment crop and livestock productivity, ensure certainty of returns to the farmers through price support (Minimum Support Price), promote crop diversification and, focused interventions to enhance credit availability, facilitate mechanisation and boost horticulture and organic farming.

The Survey observes that these interventions are in line with the recommendations of the Committee on Doubling of Farmers’ Income. Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme, PM Gati Shakti, National Logistics Policy, expansion of public digital platform, capital investment cycle and credit disbursal will drive India's economic growth.

