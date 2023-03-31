ED attaches assets of former Assam govt official

New Delhi, March 31 The Enforcement Directorate (ED) said on Friday that it has attached assets worth Rs 14.94 crore in connection with a case registered against Ranjit Gogoi, former director of the department of information and public relation in Assam, and other private companies for alleged misappropriation of funds of the Assam government.

The ED had initiated a money laundering investigation on the basis of an FIR lodged by the CM's Vigilance Cell, Assam.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor