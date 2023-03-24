ED attaches immovable properties of Ambience group worth Rs 252 cr

New Delhi [India], March 24 : Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached immovable property worth Rs 252.17 crore belonging to Ambience Towers Pvt. Ltd, a company of Ambience Group, promoted by Raj Singh Gehlot in connection with a money laundering investigation, under PMLA, 2002, officials said on Friday.

"The immovable properties attached are in the form of a commercial tower namely Ambience Tower, Shalimar Bagh, Delhi, ED said.

ED initiated an investigation on the basis of FIR and subsequent chargesheet filed by the Anti-Corruption Bureau, Jammu and Kashmir.

The investigation revealed that Aman Hospitality Pvt. Ltd through its promoter Raj Singh Gehlot was sanctioned a Term Loan facility of Rs 810 Crore by a Consortium of Banks led by J-K Bank to part finance its hotel project in Shahdara, Delhi. The Loan Amount later turned into an NPA.

"During the investigation, it was revealed that Raj Singh Gehlot had diverted loan funds and layered the same through a web of bank accounts belonging to his relatives and Ambience Group compes. In addition to the diversion of funds, it was also found that Raj Singh Gehlot had diverted materials to the other project sites of Ambience Group," ED said in a statement.

"Pursuant to the findings, Raj Singh Gehlot was arrested in July 2021. His wife, Sheela Gehlot and other directors of Ambience Group Compes namely Amit Gehlot, Shamsher Singh and Pawan Singh were arraigned as accused in the Prosecution Complaints filed by the ED," it added.

Further, ED has filed Prosecution Complaints dated September 2021 and November 17 2022 in the present case before the PMLA Court, Patiala House Courts, New Delhi for a commission of the offence of Money Laundering. The PMLA Court took the cognizance vide orders dated September 27, 2021, and November 30, 2022.

Earlier, ED had attached movable/immovable properties worth Rs 20.20 Crore belonging to Raj Singh Gehlot, his family members and Ambience Group Compes.

