ED attaches immovable property worth Rs 5.06 cr in Haridwar

New Delhi [India], April 28 : Directorate of Enforcement (ED) has provisionally attached an immovable property worth Rs. 5.06 crore situated in Haridwar (Uttarakhand) belonging to Aarti Charitable Educational Trust which runs Amrit Group of Colleges, Roorkee in the case of SC/ST Scholarship Scam.

ED initiated the investigation under PMLA based on the FIR registered by Haridwar Police, Uttarakhand under various sections of IPC.

During the course of the investigation, it is revealed that Amrit Group of Colleges, Roorkee had fraudulently received a huge amount of scholarships in the name of SC/ST students from the Social Welfare Department, Haridwar for the period 2011-12 to 2016-2017.

It is revealed that the institution had made false claims to obtain scholarships under SC/ST Scholarship Scheme which have been embezzled, siphoned off by Amrit Group of Colleges, Roorkee and caused huge financial loss to the public exchequer with wrongful gain to themselves.

Investigation under PMLA revealed that this ill-gotten money was further diverted to either the personal bank accounts of the trustees of Aarti Charitable Educational Trust or to other accounts of the college, utilized for the expenses of the trust and withdrawn in Cash.

Further, property worth Rs. 1.45 Crore in the nature of land situated in Haridwar district belonging to Wali Gram Udhyog Vikas Sansthan, Roorkee which runs Techword Wali Gram Udhyog Vikas Sansthan, Group of Institutions, Roorkee and another property worth Rs. 5.62 Crore in nature of land and building situated in Haridwar district belonging to Seth Bimal Prasad Jain Educational Trust which runs Phonics Group of Institutions, Roorkee have also been attached earlier in this case of SC/ST Scholarship Scam. The total Attachment in this case to date is Rs.12.13 Crore.

Further investigation is underway.

