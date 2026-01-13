ED attaches properties worth Rs 21.45 crore in Mahadev betting app case

Raipur, Jan 13 The Enforcement Directorate has stepped up its action against the illegal online betting network connected to the Mahadev betting app case by issuing a fresh provisional attachment order on January 10, 2026.

Through its Raipur zonal office, the agency attached movable and immovable properties worth approximately 21.45 crore under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, a press statement of the agency said. The attached assets consist of movable items valued at around Rs 98.55 lakh along with 27 immovable properties, including residential houses, commercial shops, agricultural land parcels and luxury apartments spread across locations in India and Dubai, with their combined estimated value reaching about Rs 20.46 crore, it said.

This latest attachment forms part of the wider ongoing investigation that began after multiple FIRs were filed by police in Chhattisgarh, Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal. Those complaints exposed a large-scale betting syndicate that operated through platforms such as Tiger Exchange, Gold365 and Laser247, said the statement.

The entire setup followed a franchise-style model in which local associates ran individual panels or branches while the principal promoters, Sourabh Chandrakar and Ravi Uppal, directed operations mainly from Dubai, it said.

According to the findings, the promoters retained between 70 and 75 per cent of the profits generated by each panel, with the remaining portion going to the panel operators. The proceeds of crime were then allegedly layered and concealed by routing them through thousands of mule or dummy bank accounts that had been opened using the KYC documents of unaware individuals.

So far, the Enforcement Directorate has carried out searches at more than 175 premises across the case. As a result of the sustained probe, movable and immovable assets totalling roughly 2,621 crore have been seized, frozen or attached till now, the press statement said. Thirteen individuals have been arrested, and 74 entities have been arraigned as accused in five prosecution complaints already filed.

The recent attachment order specifically targets properties linked to several key figures in the network. These include Ravi Uppal, who is identified as a main promoter and remains absconding with a Dubai property called Atria Ra, valued at about 6.75 crore, now attached.

Rajat Kumar Singh, described as a close associate of Sourabh Chandrakar, had properties in Raipur and Dubai connected to proceeds of crime estimated at Rs 15 crore attached. Saurabh Ahuja and Vishal Ramani, who together operated nearly 100 panels and generated around Rs 30 crore in proceeds, had properties in Durg and Bhilai attached.

Vinay Kumar and Honey Singh, who ran six panels and earned roughly Rs 7 crore, had attachments placed on a fleet of vehicles, including a Mahindra Thar and a Toyota Fortuner, along with other assets in New Delhi.

Lucky Goyal, involved in a Telegram-based promotion that generated about Rs 2.55 crore in proceeds, saw multiple shops and plots in Rajasthan attached. Raja Gupta, a Dubai-based operator managing at least 10 panels, had an immovable property in Raipur acquired from the proceeds of crime attached.

The Enforcement Directorate continues its efforts to trace and dismantle the financial architecture of the syndicate while pursuing further legal steps, including possible extradition proceedings against the Dubai-based promoters.

