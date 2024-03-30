ED begins grilling Shahjahan at correctional home after Bengal court's nod

Kolkata, March 30 The ED on Saturday began grilling suspended Trinamool Congress leader Sheikh Shahjahan at a correctional home after getting a Bengal court’s nod.

The Basirhat Sub-Divisional Court in North 24 Parganas District had on Saturday afternoon given permission to the ED to interrogate Shahjahan in connection with the PDS case.

However, the central agency was allowed to grill Shahjahan within the correctional home premises only.

The suspended ruling party leader, who is the accused mastermind in the attack on ED and CAPF personnel at Sandeshkhali on January 5, is currently serving judicial custody at Basirhat sub-jail.

He was initially arrested by the West Bengal Police in this case and was later handed over to the CBI.

Sources said that armed with the permission from the court, a team of ED officials reached Basirhat sub-jail and began interrogating Shahjahan.

It is learnt that next week, the ED will also approach a special PMLA court in Kolkata to get the custody of Shahjahan for more detailed and in-depth interrogation.

The ED and accompanying CAPF personnel were attacked by Shahjahan’s associates in front of his residence in Sandeshkhali after the central agency sleuths attempted a raid and search operation in connection with the PDS case.

The ED has confiscated property worth Rs 13 crore owned by Shahjahan, known to be a close confidant of former state Food & Supplies Minister, Jyotipriya Mallick, who was last year arrested by the central agency for his involvement in the PDS case. Mallick, too, is currently in judicial custody.

The ED has got concrete proof that a major portion of the ill-gotten proceeds were invested in the fish export business owned by Shahjahan.

