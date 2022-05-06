ED conducts raids tied to MGNREGA, illegal mining case

New Delhi, May 6 The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday conducted raids in 18 locations in connection to a money laundering case related to the embezzlement of MGNREGA funds and illegal mining in Jharkhand.

The raids were conducted at Ranchi, Chandigarh, Faridabad, Gurugram, Noida, Mumbai, Kolkata, Muzaffarpur, Saharsa, and in several parts of NCR.

The house of a woman IAS official was also searched by ED teams.

"Hariom Tower of Ranchi's Lalpur area, Faridabad and other places are being searched. We have recovered a few incriminating documents in the raid. Residents of senior government officials are also being searched by the teams," a source said.

The raids started early Friday morning and are still underway.

The ED didn't release any official statement in this respect.

The ED team, which is being assisted by the local police, is also recording the statements of persons which will be used at the time of filing a charge sheet.

