ED files charge sheet in 'offence of cross border implication'

New Delhi, July 19 The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday said it has filed a charge sheet against Bangladeshi nationals Proshanta Kumar Halder alias Shib Shankar Halder, Imam Hossain alias Imon Halder, Amana Sultana alias Sharmee Halder, Swapan Maitra alias Swapan Kumar Mistry, Uttam Kumar Mistry alias Uttam Maitra, Pranesh Kumar Halder and others before a special ED court in Kolkata in connection with a money laundering case connected to the "offences of cross border implication".

The accused were arrested on May 14, 2022 under the provisions of the PMLA. The court has taken cognizance of the charge sheet.

"The case was booked by the ED as an offence of Cross Border Implications. Proshanta Kumar Halder was found to be accused in a bank fraud in Bangladesh. He allegedly siphoned off proceeds of crime outside Bangladesh to various countries. We learnt in the investigation that the accused were in possession of both Bangladeshi and Indian passports amongst various other identity documents issued by the government authorities of both India and Bangladesh," said the ED official.

The official said that a provisional attachment order was issued on July 9 for Rs 7.56 crore against the accused persons in the present case. The attached properties include bungalows, residential flats, shares and cash in bank accounts.

Further investigation in the matter is on.

