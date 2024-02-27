ED Issues 8th Summons to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal in Liquor Policy Case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has issued an eighth summons to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, requiring him to appear for questioning in connection with a money laundering case related to the excise policy scam. Kejriwal has been summoned to appear before the ED on March 4. This move comes after the AAP convener skipped all seven previous summons issued to him since November, prompting the probe agency to file a complaint of non-compliance.

On Monday, Kejriwal once again skipped the ED summons, marking the seventh instance of non-appearance. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has emphasized that the matter is currently sub judice, with the next court hearing scheduled for March 16. In response, the AAP suggested that the ED should await the court's decision rather than sending daily summons.

"The matter is in the court, and the next hearing is on March 16. Instead of sending summons daily, the ED should wait for the court's decision. We will not leave the INDIA alliance. Modi government should not create pressure like this," stated AAP.

Kejriwal had previously been summoned on February 19, February 2, January 18, and January 3 this year, as well as on December 21 and November 2 in 2023. Earlier this month, the ED took the matter to court after Kejriwal's repeated non-compliance. The court allowed him to appear virtually and subsequently fixed March 16 for the next hearing.

AAP has long anticipated the possibility of Kejriwal's arrest and has discussed potential courses of action in case the Chief Minister is incarcerated. It is noteworthy that three AAP leaders - Manish Sisodia, Sanjay Singh, and Satyendra Jain - are already in jail in connection with the excise policy case.