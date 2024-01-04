ED likely to arrest Arvind Kejriwal today

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is likely to be arrested on Thursday following a raid at his residence by the Enforcement Directorate, his party leaders claimed. Aam Aadmi Party ministers Atishi and Saurabh Bharadwaj late on Wednesday cited sources and said that ED is likely to arrest their chief. This comes after Kejriwal skipped the federal agency’s summons for the third time on Wednesday, where his party — in a statement — said that the CM is “ready to cooperate” but the notice is “illegal”.

Delhi chief minister and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal has so far skipped three ED summons.The third summon was issued to Kejriwal on December 22. This notice came after the Delhi CM skipped two earlier summons on November 2 and December 21.Commenting on the fresh summons to Kejriwal, AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj said that the summons seem more of political posturing of the Centre than a legal process.Kejriwal was summoned by the federal agency for questioning in a Delhi excise policy-linked money laundering case.Delhi Police has stepped up the security around CM Kejriwal’s residence, closing all the routes leading up to his house.