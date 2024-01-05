ED likely to get forensic report of Sujay Bhadra’s voice sampling next week

Kolkata, Jan 5 The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is likely to get early next week the final forensic report of the voice sampling test of Sujay Krishna Bhadra, a prime accused in the cash-for-school-job case in West Bengal.

Sources said that an official of ED reached New Delhi on Friday morning along with around 20 samples of Bhadra’s voce test which they collected at the Centre-run E.S.I. Hospital at Joka late Wednesday night.

The forensic test of the samples will be conducted at Delhi and matched with the voice clippings of Bhadra that the ED sleuths secured from his mobile phone.

In the audio recovered from his mobile Bhadra was heard directing someone to delete and destroy all crucial documents related to the school job recruitment.

These 20 samples, according to sources, were collected after Bhadra had to utter three sentences at different pitches and different moods repeatedly. The recording was done within a sound-proof room at the hospital.

On the basis of the forensic reports, sources added, the ED sleuths will prepare its own report on the findings which they will be submitting to the Calcutta High Court.

A crucial hearing in the matter is scheduled at the single- judge bench of Justice Amrita Sinha on January 10 and the central agency sleuths are confident of submitting the said report to the Calcutta High Court by then.

Justice Sinha has directed the state advocate general Kishor Dutta to be present at the hearing on January 10. There are strong murmurs in the legal circles that the reason for asking the advocate general to be present during the hearing is pertaining to the ED’s complaints against state-run S.S.K.M. Medical College & Hospital of non-cooperation with the central agency sleuths that delayed the process of conducting voice sampling tests.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor