ED raids construction firm in Kolkata in PMLA case

New Delhi, May 13 The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday conducted searches in a Money Laundering case involving Abhijata Constructions Company Pvt Ltd and its directors.

The searches were conducted on the business premises of the said company as well as the residential premises of its directors Abhijit Sen and Sujata Sen in Kolkata.

The ED initiated money laundering investigation on the basis of several FIRs registered by Kolkata Police against Abhijata Construction Company Pvt. Ltd. and its directors under various section of IPC, upon the complaints of various buyers, who alleged non delivery of the homes by the company in spite of getting full payments from the buyers and the said company and its directors allegedly diverted such funds for some other purpose or for their personal gains.

During the course of search operations, incriminating documents including several electronic devices were recovered and seized.

Further investigation in underway.

