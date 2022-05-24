ED raids in Jharkhand, Bihar in IAS Pooja Singhal case

Patna, May 24 The Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted raids on some properties linked to suspended IAS officer Pooja Singhal in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district and Jharkhand capital Ranchi on Tuesday.

Singhal is facing several changes, including money laundering of MGNREGA funds.

A team of ED officials conducted a raid at the residence of a person named Triveni Chaudhary, who is said to have connections with Pooja Singhal, at Brahmpura Rahul Nagar locality in Muzaffarpur. The raiding team, comprising women officials, managed to recover important documents.

Singhal's in-laws house is located at Jagdishpuri locality under Mithnapur police station in Muzaffarpur Bihar. Earlier, raids were conducted here also.

In Ranchi, the ED conducted a raid at the residence of a person, Vishal Chaudhary in Ashok Nagar. Sources said that the ED team brought a currency note counting machine after the recovery of cash. The exact details of the cash amount is not ascertained yet.

Further details are awaited.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor