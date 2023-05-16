ED raids Lyka Productions in TN

Chennai, May 16 Enforcement Directorate (ED) raids are currently underway on Tuesday at 10 places associated with the major Tamil film production company, Lyka Productions.

Lyka is one of the major film producers of Tamil Nadu having produced superhit movies like 'Ponniyin Selvan 2' and Kamal Haasan's 'Vikram'.

Lyka is also producing the second edition of 'Indian 2'.

The ED had conducted raids three months ago on the premises of several movie producers, actors, distribution companies, and financiers.

Sources in the probe agency told that during the previous raids, some digital evidence on transfer of money, money being pumped in by private financiers that were not accounted for, had been unearthed.

An amount of Rs 26 crore of unaccounted money was recovered, as well as jewellery worth Rs 3 crore.

