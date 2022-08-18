ED raids places linked to Mukhtar Ansari, his brother & aides

New Delhi, Aug 18 The Enforcement Directorate (ED) sources on Thursday said that the raids were being conducted at multiple premises linked to jailed mafia don Mukhtar Ansari, his brother Afzal Ansari and his two associates, Vikram Agrahari and Ganesh Mishra.

The raids were being held in Uttar Pradesh and Delhi.

The ED was taking the help of paramilitary force personnel. Paramilitary personnel have been deployed outside the house of Afzal Ansari in Delhi's Ghazipur.

As of now the ED has not given any official statement in this respect.

Further details awaited.

