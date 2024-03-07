ED raids residence of jailed SP MLA Irfan Solanki in Kanpur

Kanpur (UP), March 7 A team of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday began conducting raids at the residences of jailed Samajwadi Party (SP) MLA Irfan Solanki in Kanpur district.

According to reports, the probe agency team is currently present at Solanki's Jajmau residence.

The residence of his brother, Arshad, is also being raided under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

The ED is conducting search operations at builder Haji Wasi's residence. Wasi, closely associated with Irfan Solanki, is accused in the arson attack in Kanpur in 2022, along with several other individuals of Bangladeshi origin.

Irfan Solanki has been lodged in Maharajganj jail for the past one year after being accused of land encroachment by a woman. More than a dozen cases have been filed against him.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor