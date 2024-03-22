ED Raids West Bengal Minister Chandranath Sinha’s Residence in School Jobs Case

On Friday, a team from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted searches at the home of West Bengal minister Chandranath Sinha in Bolpur, located in the Birbhum district. The search was carried out as part of the ED's investigation into an alleged school recruitment scam. Accompanied by a substantial contingent of central forces, the ED team arrived at Sinha's residence around 9:15 am to initiate the search process.

Sinha, who serves as the Minister of MSME and Textiles in the Mamata Banerjee-led government, was not present at his residence during the search. Instead, he was at his ancestral house in Murarai, approximately 90 kilometers away.

The search is in connection with the investigation of the alleged irregularities in the school recruitment scam. The minister is not present at his residence, we are talking to his family, an officer said. Sinha was earlier summoned by the CBI in the cattle and coal smuggling cases.

Meanwhile, officials reported that the ED was carrying out simultaneous raids at the homes of several businessmen across various areas of Kolkata. These locations included Lake Town, Chetla, and Ballygunge. These raids were being conducted in connection with the alleged recruitment scam investigation.

They were suspected to be helping in transferring funds illegally from India to other coutries. We are talking to them, and looking into some documents, the officer said.