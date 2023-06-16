ED summons DMK leader Senthil Balaji's brother, wife in money laundering case

New Delhi [India], June 16 : The Enforcement Directorate on Friday issued summons to arrested state minister and DMK leader Senthil Balaji's brother and his wife for questioning in a money laundering probe.

According to ED officials, both Ashok Kumar and his wife have been asked by the probe agency to appear before it to join the investigation.

It was not clear on which day they have been asked to appear.

This comes after Enforcement Directorate arrested Balaji in a money laundering probe early Wednesday.

Earlier, Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi on Friday approved the reallocation of the portfolios of the arrested state minister and DMK leader V Senthil Balaji.

As per a release from Raj Bhavan, Thiru Thangam Thennarasu, who is holding the portfolio of Minister for Finance has been allocated the portfolio of Electricity, previously held by Balaji.

"However, the Governor has not agreed to let Thiru V Senthilbalaji continue any longer as a member of the Council of Ministers, as he is facing criminal proceedings for moral turpitude and is currently in Judicial custody," the release said.

"Based on the recommendations of the Chief Minister the subjects of "Electricity, Non-Conventional Energy Development" dealt with by Thiru V Senthil Balaji, has been allocated to Thiru Thangam Thennarasu, Minister for Finance and Human Resources Management, in addition to the portfolios already held by him," the release said.

As per the statement, further, the subjects "Prohibition and Excise, Molasses" hitherto held by Thiru V Senthilbalaji, has been allocated to Thiru S Muthusamy, Minister for Housing and Urban Development in addition to the subjects already held by him.

