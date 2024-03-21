ED whisks away Kejriwal from his home after arrest

New Delhi, March 21 The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday night took Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal into its custody from the AAP leader's official residence following hours of questioning in the alleged excise policy scam.

Accompanied by the police, the ED team whisked away the Chief Minister from his residence to its office at around 11 p.m. on Thursday.

“His medical (test) will be conducted at the ED office,” sources said.

Kejriwal's arrest came hours after the Delhi High Court rejected his plea seeking protection from 'coercive action' by the ED, which has served multiple summons to the Chief Minister.

Kejriwal is the biggest name to be arrested in the alleged scam so far after BRS lawmaker K. Kavitha, former Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, and AAP RS member Sanjay Singh, among others.

A large contingent of Delhi Police personnel, along with the RAF, was deployed outside the Chief Minister's residence on Thursday evening.

The Delhi Police also imposed prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC outside the CM's residence and the ED office on APJ Abdul Kalam Road.

Senior officers, including Deputy Commissioner of Police (North), M.K. Meena, and officers of ACP rank were present at the spot.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor