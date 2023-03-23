Efforts are on to inaugurate AIIMS Guwahati during PM Modi's visit on April 14: CM Sarma

Guwahati (Assam) [India], March 23 : Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday visited the construction site of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Guwahati and took stock of the progress.

He visited all parts of the construction site including the main building, and the pathways and reviewed the stage of their completion.

CM Sarma said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will come to Assam on April 14 to witness the Guinness World Record-setting Bihu dance at Sarusajai stadium and the government is considering the possibility to inaugurate the functioning of AIIMS on that day and efforts are going on in full swing.

"The institute will start a 150 bedded IPD ward very shortly. The ward achieved 84 per cent of physical progress. Students of three scholastic years have already been admitted and in the coming April-May, another batch of new students will be enrolled. Once fully functional, the institute will bring about more qualitative advancement in the health care system in North East," CM added.

The Assam CM also held a meeting and took stock of the progress of OPD, auditorium, quarters for doctors and nurses, student hostels, fire extinguishing and garbage disposal system.

He asked the implementing agency to complete the last part of the construction activities.

Executive Director of the institute Dr Ashok Purk briefed the Chief Minister about several facets including treatment and academic facilities to be made available in the institute.

CM Sarma also planted saplings to increase the green coverage inside the premises of AIIMS.

Health and Family Welfare Minister Keshab Mahanta, Advisor Education to the government Prof. N Gopal Mahanta, Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister Samir Kumar Sinha, DC Kamrup Keerthi Jalli and other senior officers of the government were present on the occasion.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor