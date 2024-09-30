Eight lakh aspirants took part in govt recruitment drive, says Assam CM

Guwahati, Sep 30 The recruitment examination for grade III posts in the Assam government went well where eight lakh candidates took part in the exam, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Monday.

The examination was conducted on Sunday in two shifts -- the first one was from morning 9 a.m. to 12 noon and the second shift took place between 1.30 p.m. to 4.30 p.m. The state administration designated 822 test centres for this huge recruitment drive.

Taking to X handle, Chief Minister Sarma wrote, “Assam has once again successfully conducted the written test for the Assam Direct Recruitment Examination, with 8 lakh candidates appearing for the Grade 3 graduation-level exam yesterday. I extend my heartfelt gratitude to everyone involved in ensuring the smooth and efficient conduct of this crucial examination.”

The state government took a slew of measures, including banning the Internet for more than eight hours on Sunday for a free and fair examination process. An earlier official order stated, “In the interest of holding free, fair and transparent written examination and also to prevent arising of any law and order issues having bearing on public safety Mobile Internet/ Mobile Wi-fi/ Mobile Data Service of all Mobile Service Providers in the entire state of Assam from 8:30 am to 4:30 pm on 29th September 2024 (Sunday).”

“It is however clarified that the voice calls and the broadband connectivity based on fixed telephone lines shall remain functional during the aforesaid period,” it read.

A senior official said that the state administration desired the written examination should be held in a free, fair and transparent manner to select the best candidates purely on merit and no malpractices should be allowed during the examination.

He stated, “It has been observed on earlier such occasions that some unscrupulous elements resorted to unfair means using different Mobile Applications such as Facebook, WhatsApp, X (Twitter), YouTube and Cam-scanner, etc. which are based on Internet/Wi-Fi/ Mobile Data Connectivity and the state government did not want any loopholes in the examination process which might have the potential to create doubt or mistrust in the public mind on the fairness of the recruitment process.”

