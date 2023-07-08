Elderly man killed in Mumbai building fire

Mumbai, June 8 An 85-year-old man was killed in a fire that broke out in a seven-storeyed residential building in Santacruz east on Saturday, the BMC Disaster Control said.

The blaze was reported at around 1.45 p.m. in a closed flat on the third floor of the Pride of Kalina society in Sundar Nagar area.

The conflagration was confined to electrical wiring, fittings and installations besides the wooden furniture which emanated thick, dark fumes.

As the Mumbai Fire Brigade rushed to the spot, the people of the neighborhood had opened the flat with a spare key.

They cut off the power supply, threw buckets of water, deployed fire extinguishers and managed to douse the flames soon afterwards.

The victim, Nagin Lakhi reportedly trapped inside the burning house, was rushed to the civic hospital but declared dead on admission.

The cause of the blaze is being probed and further details are awaited.

