Elderly Woman Killed by Uncontrolled Car While Sweeping Outside Home in Delhi, Shocking Video Goes Viral

A 65-year-old woman named Janaki Kumari lost her life after being hit by a car driven by a 25-year-old individual. The tragic incident occurred around 7:30 AM and was captured on a security camera installed outside a nearby residence.

According to video footage, Janaki Kumari was sweeping outside her home when a Delhi-registered Toyota Corolla entered the street. The driver of the car attempted a left turn but suddenly veered right, leading to a collision with a pole. To avoid hitting a three-wheeler Tempo parked nearby, the car accelerated uncontrollably and struck Janaki Kumari, throwing her into the air before she was crushed between the car's bonnet and a gate.

See, a speeding car crushed a 55-year-old elderly woman to death in #Delhi's Geeta Colony area.



The entire incident was captured in CCTV



It is being told that the guilty car driver 25 year old Mukul Rathod has been arrested by the police.#accident#india#RoadSafetypic.twitter.com/aafaOHyfZf — Siraj Noorani (@sirajnoorani) March 20, 2024

The impact of the accident caused Janaki Kumari to sustain severe injuries. She was immediately rushed to a hospital located about a kilometre away from the accident site. Tragically, she was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

According to media reports, the driver of the Toyota Corolla, identified as 25-year-old Mukul Rathor and a resident of the victim's area, informed the police that he was heading home at the time of the incident. A case has been registered against him for reckless driving and causing death by negligence under relevant sections of the criminal code. Authorities are conducting a post-mortem examination as part of the investigation.