Election Commission 'knows its responsibility to publish data' post SIR: SC

New Delhi, Oct 16 The Supreme Court on Thursday adjourned, to November 4, the hearing of a batch of petitions challenging the Election Commission of India’s (ECI) decision to conduct Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in poll-bound Bihar.

In a brief hearing, a bench of Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi remarked that the poll body is aware of its statutory responsibility to disclose details of additions and deletions made to the voters’ list.

Advocate Prashant Bhushan, appearing for the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR), submitted that the ECI must publish separate lists of names that were added and deleted, along with reasons for deletions.

"They (ECI) have not been putting out the final roll on their website. That needs to be done immediately," he said.

In response, senior advocate Rakesh Dwivedi, appearing for the ECI, submitted that such directions from the apex court were unnecessary as the poll body was already in the process of publishing the final electoral rolls.

"Till tomorrow is the time, how can you say we will not put out?" argued Dwivedi.

At this, the Justice Surya Kant-led Bench observed that the matter was not closed and the ECI knew its responsibility.

"They (ECI) know their responsibility and after doing addition and deletion, they are bound to publish it," the apex court remarked, adding that final lists must be available to political parties and polling agents in each constituency.

It also noted the ECI’s submission that no appeals against deletions had been filed despite the availability of legal aid, as directed by the previous apex court order.

On the larger constitutional question raised by petitioners regarding the ECI’s power to conduct a SIR of the electoral rolls, the bench asked the ECI to file written submissions.

In the previous hearing, the Justice Surya Kant-led Bench requested the Bihar State Legal Services Authority (BSLSA) to communicate with the District Legal Services Authorities (DLSAs) to ensure the availability of paralegal volunteers and legal aid lawyers who can assist the persons omitted from the voters' list in filing appeals.

"The DLSAs must publicise contact details of these volunteers across villages, coordinate with Booth Level Officers (BLOs), and ensure that all eligible citizens are informed of their rights," the apex court ordered, asking BSLSA to file a status report within a week.

In that hearing, the ECI refuted the allegations that a large number of names were deleted from the final voter list following the SIR of the electoral rolls in Bihar.

