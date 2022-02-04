Electric Scooter Sale: OLA Electric Scooter sales go down; check out EV company with best sales

Ola Electric, the world's largest electric scooter plant, has failed to sell scooters for the second month in a row. For the first time, Ather Energy has given a figure of how many scooters they have sold. Which is the most consumed electric scooter in the country? This will help you understand which scooters are trending on social media and which customers are really buying. Ola Electric claimed to have sold 4,000 scooters last month. But that was not the case. In December, Ola had sold only 111 scooters, Fada said. According to Ola, the second month is now over, which means that at least 3,900 scooters should have been sold this month. However, according to the vehicle portal, Ola sold around 1,100 scooters in January.

Hero Electric claims to have sold the most scooters in January. After which ranks Okinawa that has sold as many scooters. Ampere, owned by Greaves Cotton, has sold 4,218 scooters. The company ranks fourth, according to Ather Energy. Ather has sold 2,825 scooters. Okinawa has sold 5,611 scooters. Companies like TVS, Bajaj, Revolt have sold scooters after this. Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, Lakshadweep and other states are not yet on the vehicle portal. This may increase these numbers slightly. But overall, the trend is likely to be the same. This will give you an idea of ​​the trends on social and road scooters.