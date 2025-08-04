Elephants Cause Havoc in Marwahi Forest Division, Destroying Homes and Instilling Fear Among Villagers

A herd of four wild elephants wreaked havoc in the Marwahi Forest Division. causing significant damage to homes and instilling fear among villagers. The elephants rest in the jungle during the day but venture into villages at night in search of food. A local Dhanesh Prajapati said, “

"Yesterday, elephants came at 8:30 pm and destroyed my house. Family members are worried. Where will we go in the rainy season? Marwahi Beat guards are not doing anything; they just roam here and there in the vehicle. No early warning was given..."Forest department teams are continuously monitoring the elephants’ movements and advising villagers to remain alert. While no untoward incidents have been reported due to the department’s vigilance, a sense of fear persists among residents. The forest department believes that these areas are becoming permanent migratory routes for elephants leading to frequent such situations in the districts.

A similar incident was also reported in Bhopal where four wild elephants from Chhattisgarh entered Dindori district, causing significant damage by consuming stored rice, wheat, and other grains. Moreover, destroying two houses in Tikra Dhawai village of Amdari Gram Panchayat.