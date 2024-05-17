Emergency Declared at IGI Airport as Bangalore-Delhi Flight AC Unit Catches Fire Mid-Air, Lands Safely

A full emergency was declared at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport at around 5:52 p.m. on Friday for Air India Flight 807 from Delhi to Bangalore after a fire was reported in the aircraft's air conditioning unit.

Air India flight AI-807 from Delhi with 175 passengers onboard returned due to a suspected fire in the aircraft's air conditioning unit today. The flight landed safely at 6:38 PM: Delhi airport official — ANI (@ANI) May 17, 2024

The flight, carrying 175 passengers, landed safely at around 6:38 p.m. An airline official told PTI that alternative arrangements are being made for the passengers to fly to Bengaluru. The flight, operated with an A321 aircraft, was tracked by the flight tracking website Flightradar24.

Delhi Fire Services (DFS) dispatched three fire tenders in response to the emergency. "We received a call from IGI Airport at 6:15 p.m. regarding a fire. We pressed three fire tenders," a DFS official said.