Emergency landing of helicopter in MP precautionary measure: IAF

By IANS | Published: May 29, 2023 01:54 PM 2023-05-29T13:54:28+5:30 2023-05-29T14:15:08+5:30

Bhopal, May 29 The Indian Air Force (IAF) on Monday said that a helicopter which made an emergency ...

Emergency landing of helicopter in MP precautionary measure: IAF | Emergency landing of helicopter in MP precautionary measure: IAF

Emergency landing of helicopter in MP precautionary measure: IAF

Next

Bhopal, May 29 The Indian Air Force (IAF) on Monday said that a helicopter which made an emergency landing in Madhya Pradesh's Bhind district was a "precautionary" measure during routine training.

Earlier in the morning, the pilot landed the chopper at a field in Jakhola village, bordering Uttar Pradesh, surprising many local residents.

In a tweet, the IAF said: "An Apache AH-64 helicopter of the IAF carried out a precautionary landing near Bhind, during routine operational training. All crew and the aircraft are safe. The rectification party has reached the site."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app
Tags : iaf Indian Air Force Pakistan Air Force Indian Air Force Arjan Singh Air Force Band Air Force Academy Us Air Force Air Force Royal Air Force French Air Force