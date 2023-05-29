Emergency landing of helicopter in MP precautionary measure: IAF

Bhopal, May 29 The Indian Air Force (IAF) on Monday said that a helicopter which made an emergency landing in Madhya Pradesh's Bhind district was a "precautionary" measure during routine training.

Earlier in the morning, the pilot landed the chopper at a field in Jakhola village, bordering Uttar Pradesh, surprising many local residents.

In a tweet, the IAF said: "An Apache AH-64 helicopter of the IAF carried out a precautionary landing near Bhind, during routine operational training. All crew and the aircraft are safe. The rectification party has reached the site."

