Emerging as NEET '23 topper in J-K: Pulwama native Abdul Basit is an inspiration to many aspiring Medical students

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 14 : With an exceptional achievement in securing All India Rank (AIR) 113 in the UGC National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), Abdul Basit, a native of Pulwama has emerged as the topper from the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

Basit, a young and talented student hailing from the picturesque Chewakalan area of Pulwama in southern Kashmir, has become a source of pride and inspiration for the entire region.

In an interview, Basit expressed his surprise and delight at his remarkable feat. "I wasn't expecting that I'll be the topper from J&K. It's totally amazing for me," he exclaimed with a smile that reflected his humility and genuine gratitude.

Basit attributed his success to his focused approach towards his studies. Unlike many of his peers, he had consciously avoided the distractions of social media platforms, devoting most of his time to his studies.

"Most of the time, I was spending with my books, with no use of social media except WhatsApp," he revealed, emphasizing the importance of discipline and self-control in achieving one's goals.

While acknowledging his own efforts, Basit was quick to recognize the invaluable support and guidance he received from his family and his uncle. He humbly stated, "For achieving this, there is much more contribution of my family and my uncle."

The COVID-19 pandemic posed its own set of challenges, with schools and coaching centres shut down for extended periods. Basit, however, showed remarkable resilience and adaptability by attending online classes during these tough times. He demonstrated that determination and a strong work ethic can prevail even in the face of adversity.

Basit's educational journey began in Pulwama, where he received his elementary schooling before moving on to NIT Pulwama. Additionally, he joined Aakash classes for a comprehensive four-year course that laid a strong foundation for his success.

"Today, I received the wonderful news from the Aakash Institute. Despite continuously checking my results online, I was unable to access them due to the high website traffic. However, I finally received a call from the Aakash coaching centre," he narrated with a twinkle in his eyes, cherishing the memory of that life-changing phone call.

Living with his parents in the scenic Rajbagh area of Srinagar, Basit's dedication and hard work had paid off. He attributed his success not only to his teachers but also to the significant role played by his uncle. Their guidance and mentorship had been instrumental in shaping his academic journey and moulding him into the person he had become.

For Basit, achieving success in life goes beyond academic accomplishments. It requires unwavering focus, consistency, and a strong connection with the Almighty. He firmly believed that with the right mindset and determination, anyone can overcome obstacles and achieve their dreams.

Speaking about the importance of proper guidance and a structured study routine, Basit emphasized that all aspiring students should have access to the necessary resources and support.

"There should be proper guidance for everyone. There should be a total routine plan for their study, and with the help of the Almighty, they will be successful," he asserted with conviction.

As news of Basit's extraordinary achievement spread across the valley, people praised his dedication and perseverance. His story served as a beacon of hope for countless aspiring students, inspiring them to strive for excellence and reminding them that with hard work and the right support, their dreams could become a reality.

"He is an epitome of hard work and determination," remarked one of Basit's teachers, who had witnessed his relentless pursuit of knowledge and growth.

