Employee arrested within 24 hours for embezzling nearly Rs 18 lakh in Delhi

New Delhi, Oct 10 Delhi Police have arrested a 38-year-old man for allegedly embezzling over Rs 17.65 lakh from his employer.

The accused, identified as Sandeep Kumar Singh, 38, a resident of Harsh Vihar and a native of Firozabad, Uttar Pradesh, was taken into custody near Gagan Cinema in East Delhi less than 24 hours after a complaint was filed.

According to the police, Singh had been working for over 15 years at Chemical Centre, a business located in the Rama Road Industrial Area, Moti Nagar. On October 3, he was entrusted with Rs 18,25,500 in cash to deliver to his employer's brother in Ashok Vihar. However, he failed to reach the destination and soon became untraceable. His mobile phone was later found switched off.

The complaint was filed by the employer, Ajay Satija, a resident of DLF Phase-1, Gurugram, on October 6 at Moti Nagar Police Station.

A case was registered under FIR No. 464/25, Section 316(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and an investigation was immediately launched.

A team led by Inspector Varun Dalal (SHO, Moti Nagar police station in Delhi) and supervised by ACP Shivam (Punjabi Bagh Sub-Division), comprising ASI Deepak Saini, ASI Rajender, and Head Constables Pawan and Rajender, was constituted to track down the accused.

The team first conducted raids at Singh’s native village in Firozabad, Uttar Pradesh, before narrowing down his whereabouts to Harsh Vihar in Delhi. Acting on local intelligence, police apprehended him near Gagan Cinema in Delhi.

During interrogation, Singh confessed to the crime and revealed that he had hidden the stolen money in a black bag at his residence. A total of Rs 17,65,500 in cash was recovered from his home.

The press note issued by the office of Darade Sharad Bhaskar, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), West District, said, “Thanks to the swift action of the police, nearly the entire embezzled amount was recovered, and the accused was arrested within 24 hours of the complaint being registered.”

Police said further investigation is underway.

