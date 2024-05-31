Encounter between terrorists & security forces in J&K's Poonch

Jammu, May 31 A brief exchange of gunfire took place between the security forces and terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district, officials said on Friday.

The officials said that the brief exchange of fire took place in the Marha Buffliaz area of Poonch district on Thursday late night.

“Late last night a specific input was received by the security forces about the presence of some terrorists in the area. A search operation was launched by the police and Army in the general area of Marha Buffliaz near Dera Ki Gali. While the search party intensified the searches, the hiding terrorists fired upon the security forces leading to a brief gunfight," said officials.

However, after a brief exchange of fire, the terrorists fled from the spot taking advantage of darkness.

“A search operation has been launched to track down the fleeing terrorists,” officials said.

More details are awaited.

