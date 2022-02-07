Encounter breaks out in J-K's Awantipora, operation underway

An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists at Nambal area of Awantipora district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, said police.

"Encounter has started at Nambal area of Awantipora. Awantipora Police on the job. Further details shall follow," Kashmir Zone Police said in a tweet.

Further details are awaited.

( With inputs from ANI )

