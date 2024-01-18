Ensure participation of religious leaders in Jan 22 ‘Harmony Rally’: TMC tells local leadership

Kolkata, Jan 18 The Trinamool Congress has directed its district-level leadership in West Bengal to ensure participation of religious leaders in the harmony rallies being held in the state on January 22.

The date of the Trinamool Congress’ ‘Harmony Rally’ coincides with the inauguration of the Ram Temple at Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh.

While the main ‘Harmony Rally’ led by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will be held in Kolkata, there will also be similar rallies in all the districts of the state on that day.

The Trinamool Congress’ district president Subrata Bakshi has told district-level leaders to ensure the participation of religious leaders and to position them in the first row at all rallies.

The religious leaders will also be asked to give their messages at the point where the rallies end.

The party’s district presidents and chairmen have been sent written instructions on this count and they have been asked to convey the same to block-level party leaders.

On Tuesday, the Chief Minister announced that the proposed rallies will pass by religious places of all faiths.

“The ‘Harmony Rally’ will pass by religious places of all faiths. I have always said that while religion is personal, festivals are for everyone. We speak about all religions. That is exactly why the rally will pass by the religious places of all faiths,” Mamata Banerjee said.

She added that it would be wrong to perceive this rally as a counter to the Ram Temple inauguration since it is being conducted on the same day.

“The ‘Harmony Rally’ is not a counter to any other event. I have great respect for the monks and saints. I always listen to them. We are organising the rally to spread the message of unity of all religions, since the next day is the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose,” the Chief Minister said.

