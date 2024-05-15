EVMs stored in 50 strongrooms under strict security: Assam CEO

Guwahati, May 15 EVMs with VVPAT machines used for the recently conducted Lok Sabha polls in Assam were kept in about 50 strongrooms across the state under strict security measures, said state Chief Election Officer Anurag Goel on Wednesday.

He told IANS that apart from 30,310 EVMs (ballot units) and 28,650 control units used for polling, an equal number of VVPATs are kept in these strongrooms and kept undisturbed under tight security.

Goyal said that CCTV cameras have been installed inside and outside the strongrooms the footage of which will be directly monitored by District Election Officers.

He also said that around the entire area of ​​the strongroom, CCTV cameras have been installed at the entrance and exit gates.

The State Election Commission has not left any loopholes in terms of security, Goyal asserted adding that two levels of security system were placed at these places.

CRPF has been tasked with security at the strongroom entrance and premises while Assam Police security personnel were deployed to duties outside the strongroom.

The polling agents of different candidates have also been keeping a close watch on strongrooms.

Goel made it clear that besides the District Election Officer, Assistant Election Officer, security personnel and declared agents of political parties, no one will be able to enter the premises of the strongroom.

It may be noted that the fate of the candidates of the 14 Lok Sabha constituencies of Assam has been locked in the EVMs of the strongroom for several days.

Three-phase elections were held in the state on April 19, April 26 and May 7.

