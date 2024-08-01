Ex-Himachal CM prays for safety of 50 missing people

Shimla, Aug 1 Former Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Thursday expressed grief over the natural calamity in the state and prayed for the safety of more than 50 missing people.

Reports of loss of life and property due to torrential rains that triggered landslides and flash floods are coming from all over the state.

"More than 50 people are missing and many houses have been damaged due to floods."

Two died and more than 50 people have been feared missing after five cloudbursts hit Kullu, Shimla and Mandi districts on Thursday.

A government spokesperson said that Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu would visit the Rampur area of Shimla district on Friday to take stock of the damage caused by the cloudburst.

Expressing condolences to those who lost their lives during the calamity and prayed for providing strength to the affected families, the former CM said, adding that during this tragedy, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) stands with the state government.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi has spoken to Chief Minister Sukhu and has assured to provide every support. I have also spoken to Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and reviewed the situation and have also informed the Central BJP leadership about the actual situation. Union Home Minister Amit Shah has assured to provide all necessary resources for relief and rescue work. NDRF teams are ready to deal with every situation and are engaged in relief and rescue work," the former CM Thakur said in a statement.

He added that the government should identify disaster-prone areas as soon as possible and make proper arrangements for the safety of people living there to minimise loss.

He said that he also spoke to Union Health Minister and BJP President J.P. Nadda and apprised him about the prevailing situation.

BJP President Nadda called upon all the party workers, office-bearers and public representatives at all levels to fully support the state government in relief and rescue operations.

The Leader of the Opposition Jai Ram Thakur also urged BJP workers to come forward and help all the affected families in every possible way.

He advised the residents and tourists to take precautions and avoid unnecessary travel.

The former Chief Minister also urged the people in the state to stay away from rivers and streams and help each other in case of emergency.

